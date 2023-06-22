Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.