Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Trading Up 9.1%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Amergent Hospitality Group Trading Up 9.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

