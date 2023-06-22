American International (AMIH) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American International to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $567.01 million $14.59 million 325.49

American International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 207 932 1567 65 2.54

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 80.78%. Given American International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -18.85% -34.92% -2.59%

Summary

American International rivals beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

