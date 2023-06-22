American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

Shares of AMT opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average is $204.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

