Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

ADI stock opened at $185.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.58.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

