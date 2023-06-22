Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $316.89

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $163,476.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,816. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $308.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.02. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.02 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $317.74.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

