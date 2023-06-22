Analyzing MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MMTec has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MMTec and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $1.10 million 63.12 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Varonis Systems $473.63 million 5.93 -$124.52 million ($1.04) -24.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MMTec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

0.6% of MMTec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of MMTec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems -23.53% -21.70% -10.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MMTec and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 1 11 9 0 2.38

Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $30.95, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than MMTec.

Summary

MMTec beats Varonis Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc. engages in the holding of equity interest in MM Future. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global. The Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory segment provide market data services and fund management services. The MM Global segment operates as an introducing broker that clears all transactions through a clearing broker dealer. The company was founded on January 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

