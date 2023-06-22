Analyzing Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $17.85 billion 0.26 $6.51 billion N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than North American Palladium.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

(Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About North American Palladium

(Get Rating)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.