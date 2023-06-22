Analyzing Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unity Biotechnology and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 105.17%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Unity Biotechnology.

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 196.85 -$59.93 million ($5.02) -0.66 Bolt Biotherapeutics $5.73 million 9.57 -$88.10 million ($2.17) -0.67

Unity Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology N/A -85.06% -43.91% Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,207.36% -44.87% -34.65%

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Unity Biotechnology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-2034, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

