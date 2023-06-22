Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,148.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.74) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.79) to GBX 1,350 ($17.27) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.99) to GBX 1,390 ($17.79) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

ANFGF opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

