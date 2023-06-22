Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.67

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $11.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 693,341 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.50%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 107,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.