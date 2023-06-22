Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.68

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as high as $12.70. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 75,853 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
