Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.68

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as high as $12.70. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 75,853 shares.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,883 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 109,763 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 372,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 272.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,518 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.