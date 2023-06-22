Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $183.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.