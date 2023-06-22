Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Apple stock opened at $183.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.