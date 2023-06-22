Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 859 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

