Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.