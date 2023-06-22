Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 267,648 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.