Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

ARCC opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.