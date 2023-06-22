argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $456.16.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

ARGX stock opened at $399.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $423.99.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,377,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 4,901.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,396 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

