Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.75.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$36.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.42. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$32.45 and a 52-week high of C$55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Read More
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.