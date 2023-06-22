Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$36.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.42. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$32.45 and a 52-week high of C$55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4405043 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

