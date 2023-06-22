ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 34,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter.

About ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.