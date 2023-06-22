Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Shares Up 80.9%

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) shot up 80.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 28,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 21,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 80.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Armada Acquisition Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

