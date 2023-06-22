AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

