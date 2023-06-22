ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Down 0.7%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. 259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATAC US Rotation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

