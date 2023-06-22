ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Institutional Trading of ATAC US Rotation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,636,000.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

