Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Head to Head Survey

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -3.20 Eldorado Gold $871.98 million 2.21 -$353.82 million ($0.04) -246.56

Profitability

Athena Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eldorado Gold. Eldorado Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Athena Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -13.88% -11.29% Eldorado Gold -1.10% 1.62% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Athena Gold and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 1 2 4 0 2.43

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $13.73, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

