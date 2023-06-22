Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Up to $19.52

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $20.20. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 326,587 shares.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

