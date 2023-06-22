Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 146,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 53,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.