Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 197 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

