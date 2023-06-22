Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $88.13

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.13, but opened at $84.43. Autoliv shares last traded at $84.32, with a volume of 340,657 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Autoliv Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

