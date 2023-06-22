Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.