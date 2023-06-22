Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

