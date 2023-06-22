Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Down to $19.95

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $18.96. Avantor shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 1,634,666 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Avantor Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,276 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $342,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,301,000 after buying an additional 1,502,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.



