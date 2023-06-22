Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

