Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Avidbank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

About Avidbank

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Avidbank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

