Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Avidbank Price Performance
OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $22.80.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
