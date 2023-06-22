Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $204.29

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.29, but opened at $213.70. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $217.19, with a volume of 224,903 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.86.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.99 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,274,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 136,288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,910,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.