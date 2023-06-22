B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 8,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 1,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

B.A.D. Etf Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Get B.A.D. Etf alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.A.D. Etf

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.A.D. Etf stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 72.94% of B.A.D. Etf worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About B.A.D. Etf

The B.A.D. ETF (BAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM BAD index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of US-listed companies engaged in betting, alcohol, cannabis, and drugs. BAD was launched on Dec 22, 2021 and is managed by The BAD Investment Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.A.D. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.A.D. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.