B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.68 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

