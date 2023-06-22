B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTG. Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in B2Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

