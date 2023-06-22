Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.60. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 4,265,956 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

