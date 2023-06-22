Bangor Savings Bank Sells 578 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

AMZN opened at $124.83 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 297.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.