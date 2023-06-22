Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.12 and last traded at C$38.12. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.60.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.70.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.24.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.