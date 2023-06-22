Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,275,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

