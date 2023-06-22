Barclays Downgrades Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) to Underweight

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.95) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,050 ($26.23). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

RAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.87) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,720 ($22.01) to GBX 2,000 ($25.59) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.38).

Rathbones Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,951.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,003.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,245 ($28.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,309.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rathbones Group

About Rathbones Group

In other news, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,914 ($24.49) per share, with a total value of £19,675.92 ($25,177.12). Also, insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £22,638.90 ($28,968.52). 6.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

