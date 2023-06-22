Barclays Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $260.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $220.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

