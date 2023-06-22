Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.05) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 240.89 ($3.08).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 151.46 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 458.97, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.62.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

