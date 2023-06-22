Barclays Upgrades Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Grainger to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Grainger Price Performance

OTC:GRGTF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Grainger has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

