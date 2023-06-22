Barclays Upgrades St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.51) to GBX 1,360 ($17.40) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($17.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,159 ($14.83) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,330.80.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.