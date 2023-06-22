Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.48.

TSE BTE opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.8248588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

