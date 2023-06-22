BCS Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

